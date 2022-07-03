As part of amendments for use of Aadhaar for electoral registration purpose, Aadhaar will be collected from the registered electors of Chandigarh, as per an official release
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Chief Electoral Officer of Chandigarh on Friday chaired a meeting concerning Chandigarh Parliamentary Constituency in order to discuss the latest amendments in election rules which are to be implemented from August 1, 2022. As part of amendments for use of Aadhaar for electoral registration purpose, Aadhaar will be collected from the registered electors of Chandigarh, according to an official release.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Chief Electoral Officer of Chandigarh on Friday chaired a meeting concerning Chandigarh Parliamentary Constituency in order to discuss the latest amendments in election rules which are to be implemented from August 1, 2022. As part of amendments for use of Aadhaar for electoral registration purpose, Aadhaar will be collected from the registered electors of Chandigarh, according to an official release.
District Election Officer, Electoral Registration Officer and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AERO) were present in the meeting. The release said Election Commission has conveyed the amendments made by the Ministry of Law and Justice in the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Representation of the People Act, 1951 vide the Election Laws (Amendment) Act 2021.
District Election Officer, Electoral Registration Officer and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AERO) were present in the meeting. The release said Election Commission has conveyed the amendments made by the Ministry of Law and Justice in the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Representation of the People Act, 1951 vide the Election Laws (Amendment) Act 2021.
"The amendments will cover the following aspects. Use of Aadhaar for electoral registration purpose. On the direction of Election Commission, Aadhaar will be collected from the registered electors of Chandigarh," the release said. It said there will be multiple qualifying dates from August 1 2022 and elaborated that there will be four qualifying dates - January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 for enrolment in electoral rolls.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The amendments will cover the following aspects. Use of Aadhaar for electoral registration purpose. On the direction of Election Commission, Aadhaar will be collected from the registered electors of Chandigarh," the release said. It said there will be multiple qualifying dates from August 1 2022 and elaborated that there will be four qualifying dates - January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 for enrolment in electoral rolls.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the release, the updated forms mentioned in the latest instructions will be used in the upcoming Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls. The AEROs were also briefed about the amendments in the forms. AEROs were directed to provide training regarding the amendments in election rules, IT applications (Garuda App, NVSP, Voter Portal and ERO Net) to the BLOs working under their jurisdiction. The Chief Electoral Officer also reviewed the progress of the disposal of forms.
As per the release, the updated forms mentioned in the latest instructions will be used in the upcoming Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls. The AEROs were also briefed about the amendments in the forms. AEROs were directed to provide training regarding the amendments in election rules, IT applications (Garuda App, NVSP, Voter Portal and ERO Net) to the BLOs working under their jurisdiction. The Chief Electoral Officer also reviewed the progress of the disposal of forms.
Meanwhile, in another development, the Women and Child Development Ministry has clarified that a child's Aadhaar card is not mandatory for availing the benefits of nutrition scheme scheme, and that these can be accessed using the mother's biometric card to register on the Poshan tracker app.
Meanwhile, in another development, the Women and Child Development Ministry has clarified that a child's Aadhaar card is not mandatory for availing the benefits of nutrition scheme scheme, and that these can be accessed using the mother's biometric card to register on the Poshan tracker app.
The clarification came in response to a media report which claimed that "millions of children will soon need Aadhaar IDs to access their right to a nutritious meal." The WCD ministry insisted the Aadhar details of children are not mandatory and the ministry is ensuring that the benefits of the nutrition scheme is delivered using the Aadhar id of the mother.
The clarification came in response to a media report which claimed that "millions of children will soon need Aadhaar IDs to access their right to a nutritious meal." The WCD ministry insisted the Aadhar details of children are not mandatory and the ministry is ensuring that the benefits of the nutrition scheme is delivered using the Aadhar id of the mother.