As per the release, the updated forms mentioned in the latest instructions will be used in the upcoming Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls. The AEROs were also briefed about the amendments in the forms. AEROs were directed to provide training regarding the amendments in election rules, IT applications (Garuda App, NVSP, Voter Portal and ERO Net) to the BLOs working under their jurisdiction. The Chief Electoral Officer also reviewed the progress of the disposal of forms.