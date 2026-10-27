Aadhaar update 2026: Can you change your mobile number or email ID via DigiLocker? Here's the answer

Aadhaar holders can access their Aadhaar card in digital format through DigiLocker, but the platform does not provide a facility to change personal details such as a registered mobile number or email address.
According to information shared by the government's Digital India campaign, individuals who want to update their Aadhaar details need to visit an Aadhaar enrolment or update centre and follow the prescribed process.
DigiLocker is an online platform that allows users to store, access, share and verify documents digitally. Its website lists several documents that users can access through the service, including Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, driving licences and vehicle registration certificates.
The platform is part of the government's efforts to promote paperless governance. Through its integration with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), users can access their Aadhaar information after linking their Aadhaar number to their DigiLocker accounts.
However, personal information displayed in an Aadhaar-linked profile, including a person's name, address, registered mobile number and email ID, is sourced directly from the UIDAI database. DigiLocker does not provide an option to modify these details.
Individuals seeking to update their Aadhaar information must follow the applicable UIDAI process through the designated Aadhaar enrolment or update centres.
DigiLocker offers several benefits to individuals and government departments by making documents accessible in digital format.
Users can access their documents online, reducing the need to carry physical copies.
The platform helps reduce paperwork in government departments by enabling digital access to documents.
Documents issued by official sources can be digitally verified, making authentication easier.
Users can self-attest documents uploaded to the platform digitally, reducing the need for physical paperwork in applicable processes.
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
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