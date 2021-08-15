Want to update the address in your Aadhaar card but don't have address proof for the same? For the convenience of Aadhaar cardholders, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had allowed the facility to update the address in the absence of any proof. But, now this service has been discontinued according to a tweet by UIDAI.

People seeking to change their address in their Aadhaar card will have to follow a new set of steps as UIDAI has discontinued its previous guideline. UIDAI said in a reply to a Twitter user that people have to provide proof of address or proof of residence now. It said that any one of the 32 mentioned documents can be used to change the address in Aadhaar cards.

" Dear Resident, the Address Validation Letter facility has been discontinued until further notice. Kindly request your address update using another valid PoA document from the list," UIDAI tweeted on August 10.

Dear Resident, the Address Validation Letter facility has been discontinued until further notice. Kindly request your address update using another valid PoA document from the list https://t.co/2SCiYbP9ej. — Aadhaar Help Centre (@Aadhaar_Care) August 10, 2021

Steps to change the address in your Aadhaar card:

1) Log in to your account using your credentials at ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/

2) Click on ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar’

3) Enter your 12 digit UID number

4) Enter the captcha code

5) Click on the ‘Send OTP’ option

6) Wait for the OTP to reach the registered mobile number

7) Enter the OTP received

8) Click on ‘Log In’

9) Enter the details of your Aadhaar card

10) Out of the list of 32 documents ascertaining proof of address and proof of identity, select 1.

Aadhaar is a unique 12-digit number issued by UIDAI. You need to keep it updated so that it can serve as valid proof. The address on your Aadhaar card can be updated both offline and online.

