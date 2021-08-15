1 min read.Updated: 15 Aug 2021, 07:49 AM ISTLivemint
Aadhaar update: People seeking to change their address in their Aadhaar card will have to follow a new set of steps as UIDAI has discontinued its previous guideline
Want to update the address in your Aadhaar card but don't have address proof for the same? For the convenience of Aadhaar cardholders, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had allowed the facility to update the address in the absence of any proof. But, now this service has been discontinued according to a tweet by UIDAI.
People seeking to change their address in their Aadhaar card will have to follow a new set of steps as UIDAI has discontinued its previous guideline. UIDAI said in a reply to a Twitter user that people have to provide proof of address or proof of residence now. It said that any one of the 32 mentioned documents can be used to change the address in Aadhaar cards.
" Dear Resident, the Address Validation Letter facility has been discontinued until further notice. Kindly request your address update using another valid PoA document from the list," UIDAI tweeted on August 10.
