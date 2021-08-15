Aadhaar update: Address change process changed. Details here

People seeking to change their address in their Aadhaar card will have to follow a new set of steps as UIDAI has discontinued its previous guideline. UIDAI said in a reply to a Twitter user that people have to provide proof of address or proof of residence now. It said that any one of the 32 mentioned documents can be used to change the address in Aadhaar cards.

