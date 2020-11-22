Aadhaar is a verifiable 12-digit identification number issued by UIDAI. Government of India uses Aadhaar to streamline its welfare delivery mechanism and thereby ensuring transparency and good governance.

Aadhaar provides single source offline/online identity verification across the country for the citizens of India. Once a citizen enrol, he/she can use the Aadhaar number to authenticate and establish his/her identity multiple times using electronic means or through offline verification, as the case may be.

UIDAI is mandated to issue an easily verifiable 12 digit random number as Unique Identity - Aadhaar to all Residents of India.

POI (Proof of Identity) documents containing Name and Photo

Passport

2. PAN Card

3. Ration/ PDS Photo Card

4. Voter ID

5. Driving License

6. Government Photo ID Cards/ Service photo identity card issued by PSU

7. NREGS Job Card

8. Photo ID issued by Recognized Educational Institution

9. Arms License

10. Photo Bank ATM Card

11. Photo Credit Card

12. Pensioner Photo Card

13. Freedom Fighter Photo Card

14. Kissan Photo Passbook

15.CGHS/ ECHS Photo Card

16.Address Card having Name and Photo issued by Department of Posts

17. Certificate of Identity having photo issued by Gazetted Officer or Tehsildar on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

18. Disability ID Card/ handicapped medical certificate issued by the respective State/ UT Governments/Administrations

19.Bhamashah Card/Jan-Aadhaar card issued by Govt. of Rajasthan

20.Certificate from Superintendent/ Warden/ Matron/ Head of Institution of recognized shelter homes or orphanages etc. on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/update

21. Certificate of Identity having photo issued by MP or MLA or MLC or Municipal Councilor on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

22.Certificate of Identity having photo issued by Village Panchayat Head or Mukhiya or its equivalent authority (for rural areas) on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

23.Gazette notification for name change

24.Marriage certificate with photograph

25.RSBY Card

26.SSLC book having candidates photograph

27. ST/ SC/ OBC certificate with photograph

28.School Leaving Certificate (SLC)/ School Transfer

Certificate (TC), containing name and photograph

29.Extract of School Records issued by Head of School

containing name and photograph

30.Bank Pass Book having name and photograph

31. Certificate of Identity containing name and photo issued by Recognized Educational Institution signed by Headof Institute on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update.

