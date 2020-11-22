Full list of documents containing name and photo for verification to make Aadhaar2 min read . 08:30 AM IST
- The 12 digit number Aadhaar provides single source offline/online identity verification across the country for the citizens of India
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Aadhaar is a verifiable 12-digit identification number issued by UIDAI. Government of India uses Aadhaar to streamline its welfare delivery mechanism and thereby ensuring transparency and good governance.
Aadhaar is a verifiable 12-digit identification number issued by UIDAI. Government of India uses Aadhaar to streamline its welfare delivery mechanism and thereby ensuring transparency and good governance.
Aadhaar provides single source offline/online identity verification across the country for the citizens of India. Once a citizen enrol, he/she can use the Aadhaar number to authenticate and establish his/her identity multiple times using electronic means or through offline verification, as the case may be.
Aadhaar provides single source offline/online identity verification across the country for the citizens of India. Once a citizen enrol, he/she can use the Aadhaar number to authenticate and establish his/her identity multiple times using electronic means or through offline verification, as the case may be.
UIDAI is mandated to issue an easily verifiable 12 digit random number as Unique Identity - Aadhaar to all Residents of India.
POI (Proof of Identity) documents containing Name and Photo
Passport
2. PAN Card
3. Ration/ PDS Photo Card
4. Voter ID
5. Driving License
6. Government Photo ID Cards/ Service photo identity card issued by PSU
7. NREGS Job Card
8. Photo ID issued by Recognized Educational Institution
9. Arms License
10. Photo Bank ATM Card
11. Photo Credit Card
12. Pensioner Photo Card
13. Freedom Fighter Photo Card
14. Kissan Photo Passbook
15.CGHS/ ECHS Photo Card
16.Address Card having Name and Photo issued by Department of Posts
17. Certificate of Identity having photo issued by Gazetted Officer or Tehsildar on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update
18. Disability ID Card/ handicapped medical certificate issued by the respective State/ UT Governments/Administrations
19.Bhamashah Card/Jan-Aadhaar card issued by Govt. of Rajasthan
20.Certificate from Superintendent/ Warden/ Matron/ Head of Institution of recognized shelter homes or orphanages etc. on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/update
21. Certificate of Identity having photo issued by MP or MLA or MLC or Municipal Councilor on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update
22.Certificate of Identity having photo issued by Village Panchayat Head or Mukhiya or its equivalent authority (for rural areas) on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update
23.Gazette notification for name change
24.Marriage certificate with photograph
25.RSBY Card
26.SSLC book having candidates photograph
27. ST/ SC/ OBC certificate with photograph
28.School Leaving Certificate (SLC)/ School Transfer
Certificate (TC), containing name and photograph
29.Extract of School Records issued by Head of School
containing name and photograph
30.Bank Pass Book having name and photograph
31. Certificate of Identity containing name and photo issued by Recognized Educational Institution signed by Headof Institute on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.