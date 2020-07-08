Aadhaar card lost or misplaced? You need not worry as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) through its Aadhaar reprint facility has made it easier for those who want a new copy. You can order Aadhaar reprint through your mAadhaar app, or by vising the UIDAI website . You just have to pay a service charge of ₹50, and reprinted Aadhaar will be delivered within 15 days to the registered address given in your Aadhaar.

"Order Aadhaar Reprint Service is available on UIDAI or your mAadhaar App for a nominal charge of ₹50 (inclusive of GST & speed post charges). The payment can be made using Credit/ Debit Card, Net Banking or UPI," UIDAI said in a tweet.

#OrderAadhaarReprint Service is available on https://t.co/O8VS8MPnEi or your mAadhaar App for a nominal charge of Rs.50/- (inclusive of GST & speed post charges).The payment can be made using Credit/ Debit Card, Net Banking or UPI. pic.twitter.com/wSC5V7CY39 — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 8, 2020

UIDAI in a tweet earlier said, that now Order Aadhaar Reprint delivered to your address within 15 days via Speed Post. Once the transaction is completed, UIDAI will send the Aadhaar letter within 5 working days to postal department for delivery by speed post.

Updated your Aadhaar recently? Get the printed Aadhaar letter with your latest details delivered to your address via Speed Post. Use the #OrderAadhaarReprint service from: https://t.co/IZJUhkqOVw or your mAadhaar App pic.twitter.com/1wUmS5mvsf — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 7, 2020

An individual can get another copy of Aadhaar card from the official website of UIDAI by providing the enrollment number mentioned in the acknowledgement slip provided at the time of enrolling for the Aadhaar card.

Here is how to raise the request for 'Order Aadhaar Reprint through UIDAI website:

1) Log-in to the official UIDAI website.

2) Click on the 'Order Aadhaar Reprint' option.

3) Enter your Aadhaar Number (UID) or Enrollment ID (EID).

4) Type in the security code as displayed on the screen and click on the 'Get OTP' button.

5) An OTP will be sent to the person's registered mobile number/e-mail address.

6) Input the OTP received on the mobile number and click on the 'Verify OTP' button.

7) The page will redirect to a payment gateway where you have to make a payment of ₹50 (inclusive of GST & speed post charges).

8) After successful payment, your Aadhaar card will be printed and sent to you via Speed Post within 15 days.

Here is how to raise the request for 'Order Aadhaar Reprint through m-Aadhaar app:

You can order Aadhaar reprint from your mAadhaar app. For getting Aadhaar reprint, you have to pay a service charge of ₹50, and reprinted Aadhaar will be delivered within 15 days to the registered address given in your Aadhaar.

Here is how you can order for your Aadhaar card reprint if you don't have registered mobile number:

1) Log-in to the official UIDAI website.

2) Click on the 'Order Aadhaar Reprint' option.

3) Enter your Aadhaar Number (UID) or Enrollment ID (EID).

4) Type in the security code as displayed on the screen and click on the 'My mobile number is not registered'.

5) Enter the mobile number on which you wish to receive the OTP.

6) Input the OTP received on the mobile number. Check T&C checkbox and submit.

7) Click on Make Payment. Select the online payment mode and pay.

8) The page will redirect to a payment gateway where you have to make a payment of ₹50 (inclusive of GST & speed post charges).

9) Download and save the acknowledgement slip having your SRN

10) After successful payment, your Aadhaar card will be printed and sent to you via Speed Post within 15 days.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated