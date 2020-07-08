Aadhaar update: How to order a reprint through UIDAI, mAadhaar app

Aadhaar card lost or misplaced? You need not worry as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) through its Aadhaar reprint facility has made it easier for those who want a new copy. You can order Aadhaar reprint through your mAadhaar app, or by vising the UIDAI website. You just have to pay a service charge of ₹50, and reprinted Aadhaar will be delivered within 15 days to the registered address given in your Aadhaar.