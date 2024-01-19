Aadhaar update: From enrolment to updation, check UIDAI's new rules here

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has issued fresh guidelines for updating Aadhaar card updation. The UIDAI issued a notification to amend the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Rules. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The UIDAI has released new forms for the resident individuals and non-resident individuals (NRIs) for Aadhaar enrolment or updation purposes.

Here is everything you need to know

Aadhar Card: Update Information According to the new rules, an Aadhaar card holder can now update information via online or offline mode. The information update to the Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR) can be done either by visiting the nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra or via Mobile application and UIDAI website.

The old 2016 rules provided only for updation of addresses in online mode. For other details updation, Aadhaar number holder was required to visit the enrolment centre.

Experts say that since the new rules mention no restrictions, an Aadhaar card holder will be able to update mobile number online as well.

Aadhaar Card: New Forms for enrolment The current forms for enrolment for Aadhaar and updation of Aadhaar details have been replaced with new ones.

FORM 1 Form 1 will be used by resident individuals and non-resident individuals (having proof of Address in India) aged 18 years and above for Aadhaar enrolment.

The Form 1 can also be used to update other details if the individual already possess an Aadhaar card

FORM 2 For NRI who have address proof outside India, Form 2 will be used for enrolment and updation.

FORM 3 Form 3 is to be used for the enrolment of children (resident or NRI having Indian address) aged between 5 years and above but less than 18 years.

FORM 4 Form 4 is to be used for NRI children having addresses outside India.

FORM 5 Form 5 is to be used by resident or NRI children (having Indian address) aged below 5 years of age for enrolment or updation in Aadhaar.

FORM 6 Form 6 is to be used by NRI children (having address outside India) for aged below 5 years.

FORM 7 Form 7 is to be used by a resident foreign national, above 18 years of age, wants to enroll for or update Aadhaar details. The details of foreign passport, OCI Card, valid long term visa, Indian visa will be needed for enrolment for this category. Here also email ID will be mandatory.

FORM 8 Form 8 is to be used by resident foreign national aged below 18 years

FORM 9 The UIDAI has notified that Form 9 can be used for cancellation of Aadhaar number on attaining 18 years age.

Aadhaar card: Update after 10 years Aadhaar number holder may update documents or information on completion of 10 years from the date of generation of the Aadhaar number.

The updation of Aadhaar number can be done in the online form provided on the website or mobile application of the UIDAI or submitting form at the enrolment centre.

Aadhaar Card: Important points -As per the new form, if the age of the individual is declared (i.e. there is no documentary proof of date of birth) or approximate, then only the year of declared/approximate birth will be printed on the Aadhaar card.

-Hence, if someone wants the complete date of birth to be printed on the Aadhaar card, they will have to provide documentary proof for the same.

-The enrolment for Aadhaar and update of Aadhaar details can be done either based on document verification or based on confirmation by the Head of Family (HoF).

-If the latter method is used, then HoF would be required to provide his/her Aadhaar details and sign Form 1.

-In case NRI provides a non-Indian mobile number, no SMS/text message will be sent to the same, as per the Form 1 guidelines.

-For NRI, only a valid Indian passport is acceptable as Proof of Identity (POI).



