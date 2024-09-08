Aadhaar update: This free service ends on September 14. Check step-by-step guide here

Aadhaar update: Aadhaar cards older than 10 years must be revalidated by September 14 with proof of identity and address, post which a sum of 50 would be levied

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated8 Sep 2024, 12:19 PM IST
Free Aadhaar update service ends on September 14 : Check step-by-step guide to avoid fines
Free Aadhaar update service ends on September 14 : Check step-by-step guide to avoid fines(HT)

Aadhaar update: Aadhaar cards issued more than ten years ago and not updated after that would require proof of identity and proof of address documents for revalidation. September 14 has been set as the last date.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will charge a 50 fine for any updates made after the deadline.

Aadhaar Authentication involves submitting an Aadhaar number along with demographic or biometric information to UIDAI’s Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR) for verification.

Also Read | 5 key financial changes in September: Aadhaar update deadline, LPG price, more

UIDAI then confirms the accuracy of the details based on the information it holds.

Here's a step-by-step guide to help you update your Aadhaar online:

Step 1: Visit myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in and log in using your Aadhaar number and the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 2: Review the identity and address details displayed in your profile.

Step 3: If the information is accurate, click on the option ‘I verify that the above details are correct.’

Also Read | September financial updates: What you need to know about Aadhaar, credit cards

Step 4: Select the documents for identity and address verification you wish to submit from the drop-down menus.

Step 5: Upload the chosen documents. Individuals are advised to ensure that each file is under 2 MB in size and in JPEG, PNG, or PDF format.

Step 6: Review the information and submit to update your Aadhaar details.

Aadhar card controversy; CM Mamata Banerjee involved

In 2024, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had alleged that Aadhaar cards of 50 citizens at Jamalpur in Purba Bardhaman district and several others in Birbhum, North and South 24 Parganas as well as in North Bengal had been "delinked".

Also Read | Centre allows UPSC to perform Aadhaar-based verification of candidates: 5 points

UIDAI, in response to Banerjee's allegations, reiterated that no Aadhaar numbers had been cancelled. The authority stressed its commitment to addressing grievances and maintaining the integrity of the Aadhaar database.

Aadhaar card was introduced in India on January 28, 2009. It serves as an identity card besides several other documents such as the PAN card, and voter ID.

Catch more updates here

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Sep 2024, 12:19 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaAadhaar update: This free service ends on September 14. Check step-by-step guide here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.25
    03:59 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.33%)

    State Bank Of India

    782.60
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -36 (-4.4%)

    Bharat Electronics

    283.65
    03:58 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -6.95 (-2.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.65
    03:56 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -4.55 (-2.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    3,809.40
    03:41 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    282.65 (8.01%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,149.55
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    56.05 (5.13%)

    SBI Cards & Payment Services

    800.40
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    32.9 (4.29%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    537.50
    03:48 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    20.55 (3.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.00-384.00
      Chennai
      73,310.00-578.00
      Delhi
      73,460.00-68.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.00285.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue