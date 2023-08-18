Aadhaar update: Are you getting emails or Whatsapp messages to share your documents to update your Aadhaar card? Beware of such messages, as these could be just another scam to fraud you. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has informed people to remain alert as they never ask individuals to share their identity or address proof over email for the purpose of updating of Aadhaar card.

It further advised citizens to update their Aadhaar card either online or by visiting Aadhaar centers near them. “UIDAI never asks you to share your POI/ POA documents to update your #Aadhaar over Email or Whatsapp. Update your Aadhaar either online through #myAadhaarPortal or visit Aadhaar centers near you," the Aadhaar issuing body posted on X (former Twitter).

The UIDAI has been encouraging residents to upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address (PoI/PoA) documents to revalidate their demographic details, especially if Aadhaar was issued 10 years back and never got updated. This will help in improved ease of living, better service delivery, and enhances authentication success rate.

Meanwhile, UIDAI has extended the free Aadhaar update of documents till 14 September 2023. Earlier, the free service was available till 14 June 2023 only.

Aadhaar card update: How to avail of this free service

-Residents may log in on https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ using their Aadhaar number.

-Select the 'proceed to update address' option.

-One Time Password (OTP) will be sent to registered mobile number

-One has to just click on ‘Document Update’ and the existing details of the resident will be displayed.

-An Aadhaar holder needs to verify the details, if found correct, click on the next hyperlink.

-In the next screen, the resident has to choose Proof of Identity and Proof of Address documents from the dropdown list.

-Upload a scanned copy of the address proof and select the 'Submit' button. upload copies of the same to update his/her documents.

-The Aadhaar update request will be accepted, and a 14-digit Update Request Number (URN) will be generated.