Aadhaar update: Use mAadhaar app to avail over 35 services

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), through its mAadhaar app, provides a host of services. This unified app, which is available in 13 languages, offers over 35 Aadhaar online services in a single app. "Get more than 35 Aadhaar services like download eAadhaar, update status, locate Aadhaar Kendra etc. on your smartphone," UIDAI said in a tweet.

Get more than 35 Aadhaar services like download eAadhaar, update status, locate Aadhaar Kendra etc. on your smartphone. Download the #mAadhaarApp from:https://t.co/62MEOf8J3P (Android)https://t.co/GkwPFzM9eq (iOS) pic.twitter.com/wTei36WCpw — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) February 8, 2021

The Aadhaar-issuing authority further added in another tweet, "For the best experience of the #mAadhaar App, uninstall any previously installed versions. Download the latest version."

For best experience of the #mAadhaar App, uninstall any previously installed versions. Download the latest version from:https://t.co/62MEOf8J3P (Android)https://t.co/GkwPFzM9eq (iOS) pic.twitter.com/fS9mCzc62x — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) February 9, 2021

What is mAadhaar?

mAadhaar is more than Aadhaar card in a wallet. Using the mAadhaar app, the resident can avail the following benefits:

1) Get Aadhaar by downloading or ordering a reprint of Aadhaar or by retrieving lost or forgotten Aadhaar

2) View/Show Aadhaar in offline mode, particularly when residents are required to show their ID proof

3) Update address in Aadhaar via document or without document proof

4) Keep/Manage Aadhaar of family members(up to 5 members) in one mobile

5) Share Paperless eKYC or QR code to service providing agencies

6) Secure Aadhaar by Locking Aadhaar or Biometrics

7) Generate or Retrieve VID which user can use in the place of Aadhaar to avail Aadhaar services (for those who have locked their Aadhaar or do not wish to share their Aadhaar).

8) Use Aadhaar SMS services in offline mode

9) Check Request Status Dashboard: After enrolling for Aadhaar, ordering reprint or updating Adhaar data, the resident can check the status of the service request in the App.

10) Book appointment to visit Aadhaar Seva Kendra

11) Aadhaar Sync feature allows the resident to fetch the updated data in the Aadhaar profile after successful completion of an update request.

12) Time-based One-Time Password can be used instead of SMS based OTP to avail Aadhaar Online Services available on the UIDAI website

13) Locate the Enrolment Centre (EC) helps the user find nearest enrolment Centre.

14) mAadhaar users can download Aadhaar card in the app itself.

Who can create a profile on mAadhaar app?

A person whose Aadhaar card is linked to his/her registered mobile number can create Aadhaar profile in the mAadhaar app. Such individuals can register their profile in an app installed in any smartphone.

