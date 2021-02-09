Aadhaar update: Use mAadhaar app to avail over 35 services

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), through its mAadhaar app, provides a host of services. This unified app, which is available in 13 languages, offers over 35 Aadhaar online services in a single app. "Get more than 35 Aadhaar services like download eAadhaar, update status, locate Aadhaar Kendra etc. on your smartphone," UIDAI said in a tweet.