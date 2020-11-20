Aadhaar users facing difficulty in ordering PVC card

Aadhaar polyvinyl chloride (PVC) card is the latest form of Aadhaar introduced by UIDAI. According to UIDAI, Aadhaar PVC is easy to carry and durable, it has a digitally signed secure QR code with photograph and demographic details with multiple security features. However, Aadhaar card holders went on to twitter complaining about the latest form of Aadhaar launched by UIDAI. Users are complaining about difficulty in ordering Aadhaar PVC card on Twitter in full cry.

A twitter user wrote, "I have ordered my PVC Aadhar card on 11.10.2020 but the status still shows request processed and sent for printing. When I complained on 05.11.2020 and called to know the status of complain they said don't know when my complain will be resolved." Here's the tweet:

I have ordered my pvc aadhar card on 11.10.2020 but the status still shows request processed and sent for printing. When i complained on 05.11.2020 and called to know the status of complain they say they dont know when my complain will be resolved. Nice service @UIDAI — Abhay singh charan (@AbhayAshiya) November 15, 2020

Apart from non-receipt of the card in time, there were numerous complaints regarding non-receipt of Service Request Number (SRN) after making the payment to order the PVC Aadhaar card. SRN is important as you cannot log any Aadhaar related complaint or issue without SRN. One user wrote, "Ordered the 3rd time today,didn't receive any service request no like last 2 times !!!!! Refund recieved for the last 2 payments !! Wondering whether this will be processed this time." See tweet below:

Ordered the 3rd time today,didnt receive any service request no like last 2 times !!!!! Refund recd for the last 2 payments !! Wondering whether this will be processed this time — Vijay Anand (@v_anand) November 15, 2020

Here's another tweet where the payment transaction towards obtaining a PVC Aadhaar card was successful but the user did not receive any confirmation from UIDAI for the same.

Hi, I placed order for my aadhar pvc card. Transaction was successful but did not get the SRN number.

I used iPhone safari browser and applied from aadhar website.

Please revert back with srn and update. Thank you

I have also sent the DM with mobile number — Gautham Subramanya (@gautham26) November 17, 2020

Aadhaar PVC card can be ordered online through UIDAI website using Aadhaar number, Virtual ID or Enrolment ID and paying a nominal charge of ₹50. Aadhaar PVC Card is delivered to the resident’s address by speed post.

