Aadhaar validation to expand beyond EPFO

“Section 142 of Social Security Code allows the government to notify such validation even before the social code is implemented in totality. Employer or employee organizations that believe the clause cannot be notified in isolation must read the Act passed by Parliament. What we are trying to do is reduce leakage. An EPF subsidy scheme under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan Yojana is going on and, if an employer fudges data, how will you stop him or her? It’s possible only via Aadhaar linkage and validation of employees’ official record," the second official said.