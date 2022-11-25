UIDAI has also issued circulars addressing requesting entities, authorized to do authentication/verification, and other entities emphasizing the necessity of verification, and specifying the protocol to be followed. How to verify Aadhaar, the 12-digit unique identity number To avoid any kind of potential fraud or scam, verify the genuineness of any presented #Aadhaar before accepting. You can easily verify it by Scanning the QR Code available on all forms of Aadhaar through #mAadhaar App or Aadhaar QR Scanner," UIDAI tweeted on 22 November.

