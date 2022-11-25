Aadhaar verification must before accepting it as proof of identity. How to verify it online, offline explained1 min read . 01:44 PM IST
UIDAI has requested the state governments by emphasizing the need for verification before usage
Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has asked states and entities to first verify a person’s Aadhaar number before accepting it as a proof of identity. “The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) maintains that verification of Aadhaar number following the consent of the Aadhaar holder is the right step to establish genuineness of any form of Aadhaar (Aadhaar letter, e-Aadhaar, Aadhaar PVC card, and m-Aadhaar) presented by an individual," the Ministry of Electronics and IT said on Thursday.
UIDAI has requested the state governments by emphasizing the need for verification before usage, and has urged the states to give necessary direction so that whenever Aadhaar is submitted as a proof of identity – authentication/verification of the resident is performed by the concerned entity using Aadhaar as an identity document.
UIDAI has also issued circulars addressing requesting entities, authorized to do authentication/verification, and other entities emphasizing the necessity of verification, and specifying the protocol to be followed. How to verify Aadhaar, the 12-digit unique identity number To avoid any kind of potential fraud or scam, verify the genuineness of any presented #Aadhaar before accepting. You can easily verify it by Scanning the QR Code available on all forms of Aadhaar through #mAadhaar App or Aadhaar QR Scanner," UIDAI tweeted on 22 November.
Any Aadhaar can be verified using the QR code available on all forms of Aadhaar (Aadhaar letter, e-Aadhaar, Aadhaar PVC card, and m-Aadhaar) using mAadhaar App, or Aadhaar QR code Scanner. The QR code scanner is freely available for both Android and iOS based mobile phones, as well as window-based applications.
1) Visit https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/verifyAadhaar
2) Enter your Aadhaar number and Captcha code
3) Click on ‘Proceed and Verify Aadhaar’.
1)Download and open the mAadhaar app.
2) Launch the QR Code Scanner.
3) Scan the QR Code on the presented Aadhaar.
4) Now, verify the same with the physical copy presented to you.
