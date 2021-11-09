Aadhaar verification now possible offline too. Here is how

The Aadhaar number and demographic information of the Aadhaar number holder obtained from the holder is matched with the demographic information in the central database. The other mode of verifications like one-time pin and biometric based authentication will also continue along with offline options. Agencies authorised to verify Aadhaar data may choose any suitable mode of authentication and even opt for multiple factor authentication for enhancing security. The new rules allow Aadhaar number holders to revoke consent given to any verification agency for storing his e-KYC data at any time.