Aadhaar, voter id valid for SIR in Bihar: SC tells poll panel; says no interim stay on draft electoral roll publication

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the publication of draft electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar saying it would once for all decide the pleas against the Election Commission of India's special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The time schedule to conduct the final hearing of the matter will be fixed on July 29, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymala Bagchi said.

According to a PTI report, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who was appearing for an NGO, said the electoral rolls should not be finalised in the interim and there should be an interim stay on the publication of the draft rolls.

The bench observed the last order of the top court noted the petitioners not pressing for an interim relief and, therefore, it couldn't be done now and matter would be interpreted once for all.

‘Aadhaar, voter cards have sanctity’ The top court also asked the poll panel to continue accepting Aadhaar and Voter IDs for the SIR exercise in Bihar as both have “some sanctity”. “As far as ration cards are concerned we can say they can be forged easily but Aadhaar and voter cards have some sanctity and have presumption of genuineness. You continue accepting these documents,” the bench said.

The top court also said that the EC had accepted one of its previous order and said in its counter affidavit that Aadhaar, voter cards, and ration cards were required to be accepted.

Rajya Sabha adjourned for a day over SIR issue The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Monday as Opposition MPs continued to protest over the SIR exercise in Bihar.

During the Zero Hour, Deputy Chairman Harivansh said he has received 26 notices under Rule 267 demanding discussion on various issues, including SIR, and alleged discrimination against Bengali migrant workers in other states.

He declined all the adjournment notices, and called Sudha Murty (nominated member) to make her Zero Hour mention.

However, Opposition members, including those from the TMC and the Congress, were on their feet protesting against the Chair's decision.

They were raising slogans like 'Vote Ki Chori Band Karo' (stop vote theft), and the Chair adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

As soon as the House re-assembled for the Question Hour at 12 noon, various Opposition MPs were on their feet and Sushmita Dev (TMC) trooped into the Well, and sought to raise various issues. As the din continued, the proceedings were adjourned again till 2 pm.

When the Upper House met at 2 pm, the Chair tried to continue the debate on The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill 2025. However, Opposition MPs continued to raise slogans demanding a debate on the SIR issue, and that the exercise be stopped.

Some MPs also trooped into the Well of the House. Amid the din, the Chair adjourned the House for the day.