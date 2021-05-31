Aadhaar bank link status: Linking Aadhaar card with one's bank account is mandatory for getting government schemes like PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana benefit, LPG subsidy, etc. In fact, getting one's Aadhaar card bank account linked is useful for public in general too as it is a valid KYC (Know your Customer) document to open a bank account. However, it's important for a bank account holder and an Aadhaar Card holder to know whether one's Aadhaar is linked with bank account or not. To solve this problem of the Aadhaar card holders, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced that one can check one's Aadhaar bank account link status online by logging in at the direct link — resident.uidai.gov.in/bank-mapper. But, to avail this benefit, the Aadhaar Card holder must have one's mobile number linked with one's Aadhaar number.