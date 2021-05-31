Aadhaar-bank account linking: UIDAI unveils this direct link to check status

Aadhaar-bank account linking: UIDAI unveils this direct link to check status2 min read . 01:13 PM IST
- Getting one's Aadhaar card bank account linked is useful for public in general as it is a valid KYC document to open a bank account
Aadhaar bank link status: Linking Aadhaar card with one's bank account is mandatory for getting government schemes like PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana benefit, LPG subsidy, etc. In fact, getting one's Aadhaar card bank account linked is useful for public in general too as it is a valid KYC (Know your Customer) document to open a bank account. However, it's important for a bank account holder and an Aadhaar Card holder to know whether one's Aadhaar is linked with bank account or not. To solve this problem of the Aadhaar card holders, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced that one can check one's Aadhaar bank account link status online by logging in at the direct link — resident.uidai.gov.in/bank-mapper. But, to avail this benefit, the Aadhaar Card holder must have one's mobile number linked with one's Aadhaar number.
The UIDAI informed about the Aadhaar bank link status check online from its official twitter handle citing, "Do you want to check your Aadhaar Bank Linking Status? You can do it online if your mobile number is linked with your Aadhaar. Check your Aadhaar Bank Linking Status by clicking on this link https://cutt.ly/YkziZ6a." Clicking at cutt.ly/ykziz6a will lead to direct link — https://resident.uidai.gov.in/bank-mapper.
How to check Aadhaar card bank link status online
To check one's Aadhaar bank link status online, one needs to log in at resident.uidai.gov.in/bank-mapper and fill in some information. Here is step by step guide to check Aadhaar bank linking status online:
1] Log in at direct UIDAI link — resident.uidai.gov.in/bank-mapper;
2] Fill in your 12-digit Aadhaar number;
3] Enter security code;
4] Click at 'Send OTP';
5] OTP will be send on your Aadhaar-registered mobile number;
6] Once you receive the OTP, click at 'Enter OTP' option;
7] Fill in your OTP;
8] Click at 'Submit' option; and
9] Your Aadhaar bank account link status will get displayed on the computer monitor or android phone screen.
