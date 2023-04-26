Aadhaar-based authentications surpass 2.3 billion in March1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 06:04 PM IST
Aadhaar e-KYC service continues to play a stellar role for banking and non-banking financial services by providing transparent and improved customer experience, and helping in ease of doing business.
New Delhi:Nearly 2.31 billion Aadhaar-based authentications were witnessed in March, outpacing February’s 2.26 billion authentications.according to data released by the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) on Wednesday.
