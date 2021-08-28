Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Aadhaar-EPFO linking facility working fine, no outages observed: UIDAI

Aadhaar-EPFO linking facility working fine, no outages observed: UIDAI

Aadhaar-EPFO linking facility is working fine, MeitY clarified.
2 min read . 06:38 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

IT Ministry said that even though the though the system has stabilised after a security upgrade, UIDAI is keeping watch to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the residents

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has refuted reports of outages in the Aadhaar-EPFO linking facility. The Aadhaar-issuing authority stated on Saturday that all its services are stable and functioning fine.

The clarification came in the backdrop of media reports claiming that UIDAI system outages have hampered linking of Aadhaar with EPF accounts.

UIDAI said that some intermittent service interruptions were reported due to a security upgrade in its systems, which have been resolved.

“UIDAI said that as it was going through an essential security upgrade in its systems in a phased manner over the last week, some intermittent service interruptions were reported only in the enrolment and mobile update service facility at a few enrolment/update centres, which too is working fine now, after upgradation," Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) stated.

The ministry added that even though the though the system has stabilised, UIDAI is keeping watch to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the residents.

With the Section 142 of Code of Social Security, 2020, coming into effect from September, EPF accountholders have to mandatorily link their universal account number (UAN) to their Aadhaar.

The Aadhaar-EPF linking is necessary to receive employer's contribution into EPF accounts, as well as availing of services, seeking benefits, receiving payments etc. It means employees who have not linked their EPF accounts to Aadhaar will not be able to receive employer's part of their provident fund from next month, as well as be restricted from several services.

MeitY said that more than 51 lakh residents have been enrolled in last 9 days since the beginning of the upgradation process on August 20, 2021, at an average of 5.68 lakh enrolment per day while authentication transactions have taken place as usual on an average of more than 5.3 crore authentications per day.

