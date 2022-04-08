Aadhar now not mandatory to file nominations for national awards

Aadhar now not mandatory to file nominations for national awards1 min read . 11:57 AM IST
Earlier, Aadhaar was made mandatory for the nomination of Awards.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Earlier, Aadhaar was made mandatory for the nomination of Awards.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a notification stating that Aadhaar Card is not mandatory for online nomination on the "National Awards Portal".
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a notification stating that Aadhaar Card is not mandatory for online nomination on the "National Awards Portal".
The notification issued on Thursday read that the MHA, having been authorised by the Central Government, is allowed to perform Aadhaar authentication on a voluntary basis, for the " National Awards Portal" for the purposes given in the notification.
The notification issued on Thursday read that the MHA, having been authorised by the Central Government, is allowed to perform Aadhaar authentication on a voluntary basis, for the " National Awards Portal" for the purposes given in the notification.
"Online Nominations for various awards of different Ministries/ Departments. And Online Nomination from individual or organizations or Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in various fields/ activities," read the notification.
"Online Nominations for various awards of different Ministries/ Departments. And Online Nomination from individual or organizations or Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in various fields/ activities," read the notification.
It further read, "Under Secretary (Public), Ministry of Home Affairs shall adhere to the guidelines with respect to use of Aadhaar authentication as laid down by the Central Government."
It further read, "Under Secretary (Public), Ministry of Home Affairs shall adhere to the guidelines with respect to use of Aadhaar authentication as laid down by the Central Government."
Earlier, Aadhaar was made mandatory for the nomination of Awards.
Earlier, Aadhaar was made mandatory for the nomination of Awards.
The column 'Do you have Aadhaar' on National Awards Portal has been disabled.
The column 'Do you have Aadhaar' on National Awards Portal has been disabled.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!