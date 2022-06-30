Aadhaar of children for supplementary nutrition not mandatory: Govt

The Ministry of Women and Child Development said it is ensuring Aadhaar of mother or parents is entered in Poshan tracker to ensure nutrition delivery to the beneficiary.
The Ministry of Women and Child Development on 30 June announced that Aadhaar of children for supplementary nutrition is not mandatory.
However, the ministry added that it is ensuring Aadhaar of mother or parents is entered in Poshan tracker to ensure nutrition delivery to the beneficiary.
Sharing the information, MoWCD said, "Aadhaar of children for supplementary nutrition is not mandatory. Ministry of Women & Child Development is ensuring the Aadhaar of mother/parents is entered in Poshan tracker to ensure nutrition delivery to the beneficiary. SMS would be sent about delivery of take-home ration."
Earlier on 19 June, the MoWCD asked states to ensure universalisation of access to 'take home ration' services for 0-6 years age group children, based on registration details mentioned under 'Poshan tracker'. This was done to support families who migrate from one state to another.
Under the guideline, a child enrolled at any anganwadi centre across states will be eligible to avail the same services and get cooked meals and rations at another district's centre. This also applies for seasonal migrants including families associated with agricultural and farming. Through this move, the government aims to track the development of children and help them in preventing malnutrition.
According to Poshan tracker, there are over 12.65 lakh anganwadi centres across India and there are over 12.65 lakh aaganwadi centres across India and more than 11.36 crore beneficiaries, including children between 0-6 years, lactating women, pregnant women and adolescent girls.
