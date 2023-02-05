Aaditya Thackeray challenges CM Shinde to contest election against him
Aaditya Thackeray dared other Sena MLAs and MPs who rebelled against his father Uddhav Thackeray to resign and face the voters afresh.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has challenged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to contest an election against him in the Worli Assembly seat in Mumbai. Thackeray was addressing a party program on Friday.
