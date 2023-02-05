Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has challenged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to contest an election against him in the Worli Assembly seat in Mumbai. Thackeray was addressing a party program on Friday.

He also dared other Sena MLAs and MPs who rebelled against his father Uddhav Thackeray to resign and face the voters afresh, according to the news agency PTI.

"I have challenged this unconstitutional chief minister that I would resign as MLA from Worli and you contest election against me. Let me see how you win from Worli. I am also challenging these 13 turncoat MPs and 40 MLAs to resign and contest elections again and see if they can get elected," he said.

Eknath Shinde took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on June 30 last year.This came after a faction of Shiv Sena under Shinde shifted the alliance to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Since then, Maharashtra has been witnessing a tussle between both the factions of Sena as to who is the real inheritor of the legacy of Bal Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena leader further attacked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over its budget, ANI reported.

He said, "This is not a budget for Mumbaikars but is a budget for contractors. It is a budget which is prepared at Varsha Bungalow (the official residence of Maharashtra CM) and handed over to the BMC administrator to read."

"So far we were concerned about the legal and moral bankruptcy of the state government but seeing the BMC budget today, I can say that we are more concerned about the financial bankruptcy of the BMC," the Sena leader said.

Aaditya Thackeray said the BMC budget was almost the same as the previous year and "80 percent copy-paste" of the previous year's budget.

"In our time we did not use to portray pictures of our leaders but now in every advertising of BMC, they are using two pictures prominently. Even Balasaheb Thackeray's very small picture is used in government ads," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)