Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurated an EV charging station powered by bio-gas in Mumbai.

“Inaugurated India’s first EV charging station powered by bio-gas at Keshavrao Khadye Marg today, which generates 220 units of energy from household waste," Aaditya Thackeray tweeted.

Inaugurated India’s first EV charging station powered by bio-gas at Keshavrao Khadye Marg today, which generates 220 units of energy from household waste. Along with powering street lights, this energy plant will now charge electric vehicles too. pic.twitter.com/S3YuXE2K9G — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 9, 2022

“Along with powering street lights, this energy plant will now charge electric vehicles too," he added.