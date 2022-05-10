OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates India's first bio-gas powered EV charging station in Mumbai
Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurated an EV charging station powered by bio-gas in Mumbai.

“Inaugurated India’s first EV charging station powered by bio-gas at Keshavrao Khadye Marg today, which generates 220 units of energy from household waste," Aaditya Thackeray tweeted.

“Along with powering street lights, this energy plant will now charge electric vehicles too," he added.

