Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said ‘how are we to expect investment under a govt that doesn’t bother about jobs & investment opportunities?’
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on on Wednesday said that under current dispensation, Maharashtra lost Vedanta- Foxconn’s 1 lakh jobs as well as bulk drug park’s 70,000 jobs. “To see such ad for job placement of available skill, in another state, is of great pain to people from all over India who come to Maharashtra for jobs," Aaditya Thackeray said according to news agency ANI report.
Additionally, the Shiv Sena leader said, “we're hearing news of now dispensation waking up to take a call on pending industry proposals to MIDC India kept on “stay" with a change in govt. How are we to expect investment under a govt that doesn’t bother about jobs & investment opportunities?"
Meanwhile, over the weekend, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray hit back at Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over his "Gujarat is no Pakistan" comment amid a row over the shifting of the Vendanta-Foxconn project to the neighbouring state. Aaditya, a former minister, asked whether Maharashtra is Pakistan to take away the project to Gujarat. "Is Maharashtra Pakistan that you drove the project to Gujarat? What mistake has the youth of Maharashtra done?" questioned Aaditya.
He was speaking at an event to pay respect to social reformer and his great-grandfather Keshav Thackeray, also known as Prabhodankar Thackeray. Fadnavis on Friday said the neighbouring state was "no Pakistan", and also accused the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of graft. "Gujarat is no Pakistan. It is our brother. This is a healthy competition. We want to get ahead of Karnataka, and everyone. The Opposition's policy was to stop everything, and with such policy, Maharashtra could not beat Gujarat," the senior BJP leader had said.
The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government has been facing flak after Vedanta-Foxconn chose Gujarat to set up its multi-billion semiconductor plant. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashish Shelar on Thursday demanded an investigation by a retired judge into the entire episode, according to PTI report.
