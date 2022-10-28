Former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday hit out at Eknath Shinde-led government after Maharashtra lost a multi-billion dollar project to Gujarat.
Former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday hit out at Eknath Shinde-led government after Maharashtra lost a multi-billion dollar project to Gujarat.
Yesterday, the Defence Ministry announced that a consortium of Airbus and the Tata group will manufacture C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Vadodara, Gujarat.
Yesterday, the Defence Ministry announced that a consortium of Airbus and the Tata group will manufacture C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Vadodara, Gujarat.
The project is worth ₹22,000 crore under which a military plane will be produced in India for the first time by a private company.
The project is worth ₹22,000 crore under which a military plane will be produced in India for the first time by a private company.
With the announcement about the Tata-Airbus C-295 transport aircraft project coming up in Gujarat Thackeray slammed the Eknath Shinde-led government and asked it why the project that was supposed to come up in Maharashtra went to the neighbouring state.
With the announcement about the Tata-Airbus C-295 transport aircraft project coming up in Gujarat Thackeray slammed the Eknath Shinde-led government and asked it why the project that was supposed to come up in Maharashtra went to the neighbouring state.
Thackeray, 32, accused the Shinde government of not being serious about the state's progress and criticised it for "failing to protect the state's interests".
Thackeray, 32, accused the Shinde government of not being serious about the state's progress and criticised it for "failing to protect the state's interests".
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra, however, countered him saying that the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government did not do anything to follow up on the proposed project.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra, however, countered him saying that the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government did not do anything to follow up on the proposed project.
Speaking to reporters here in Shirur tehsil in Pune district, Thackeray asked, "Will the state government give answers to why these projects are going out? This is the fourth project which has gone away from Maharashtra since the traitor government has come to power in the state. They always boast that they have a double-engine government, but although one engine of the central government is working, the state government's engine has failed."
Speaking to reporters here in Shirur tehsil in Pune district, Thackeray asked, "Will the state government give answers to why these projects are going out? This is the fourth project which has gone away from Maharashtra since the traitor government has come to power in the state. They always boast that they have a double-engine government, but although one engine of the central government is working, the state government's engine has failed."
According to Thackeray, Maharashtra has lost these four big tickets project recently--the Vedanta-Foxconn chip plant deal, a Bulk Drug Park, a Medical Device Park, and a Tata-Airbus aircraft facility.
According to Thackeray, Maharashtra has lost these four big tickets project recently--the Vedanta-Foxconn chip plant deal, a Bulk Drug Park, a Medical Device Park, and a Tata-Airbus aircraft facility.
He added that the previous MVA government led by his father Uddhav Thackeray had managed to bring investment to the state even during the pandemic, but this government has failed to do so. "CM Shinde goes to Delhi on a regular basis. But he goes there for himself and not for Maharashtra. I never heard him say that the Tata-Airbus project should come to Maharashtra.
He added that the previous MVA government led by his father Uddhav Thackeray had managed to bring investment to the state even during the pandemic, but this government has failed to do so. "CM Shinde goes to Delhi on a regular basis. But he goes there for himself and not for Maharashtra. I never heard him say that the Tata-Airbus project should come to Maharashtra.
The former Maharashtra leader said he was not sad because the project was going to some other state. "The question is why is it not coming to our state? Why this new government is not able to bring projects to the state? In the last few days, CMs from other states are coming to Maharashtra and interacting with the local industrialists here to seek investments, but our CM goes to Delhi, and he does so for himself," he said. The Worli MLA said that big and small projects used to come to Maharashtra because of merit. "But today, despite having the merit, these projects are going to the other state," he said.
The former Maharashtra leader said he was not sad because the project was going to some other state. "The question is why is it not coming to our state? Why this new government is not able to bring projects to the state? In the last few days, CMs from other states are coming to Maharashtra and interacting with the local industrialists here to seek investments, but our CM goes to Delhi, and he does so for himself," he said. The Worli MLA said that big and small projects used to come to Maharashtra because of merit. "But today, despite having the merit, these projects are going to the other state," he said.
The state government is not at all serious about Maharashtra's progress, Thackeray alleged.
The state government is not at all serious about Maharashtra's progress, Thackeray alleged.
Countering his allegations, BJP legislator Praveen Darekar said, "The deal (for the Tata-Airbus project) was inked a year back, and one should find out who was in power at that time. The previous government did not do anything about it, including no correspondence with the Union government to facilitate this project in the state. The opposition should not make such baseless allegations".
Countering his allegations, BJP legislator Praveen Darekar said, "The deal (for the Tata-Airbus project) was inked a year back, and one should find out who was in power at that time. The previous government did not do anything about it, including no correspondence with the Union government to facilitate this project in the state. The opposition should not make such baseless allegations".
Maharashtra BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said, "PM Modi made an announcement of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', which was followed by the Airbus Defence and Space S.A. Spain entered into an agreement to supply 56 C-295 MW transport aircraft and it was approved by the cabinet committee on security." On September 24 last year, the defence ministry also signed a contract with Airbus Defence and Space S.A. for the acquisition of aircraft with associated equipment, he claimed. "Despite so much development, the then MVA government did not send a single letter to the Centre. That government did not even follow up on the issue with the Union government. The MVA leaders should avoid diverting the attention despite being aware of the facts," Upadhye said. "I challenge them to release a letter they had addressed to Tata-Airbus in the past," he said.
Maharashtra BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said, "PM Modi made an announcement of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', which was followed by the Airbus Defence and Space S.A. Spain entered into an agreement to supply 56 C-295 MW transport aircraft and it was approved by the cabinet committee on security." On September 24 last year, the defence ministry also signed a contract with Airbus Defence and Space S.A. for the acquisition of aircraft with associated equipment, he claimed. "Despite so much development, the then MVA government did not send a single letter to the Centre. That government did not even follow up on the issue with the Union government. The MVA leaders should avoid diverting the attention despite being aware of the facts," Upadhye said. "I challenge them to release a letter they had addressed to Tata-Airbus in the past," he said.
Last month, a blame-game had erupted in Maharashtra following the announcement that a joint venture semiconductor project of the Indian conglomerate Vedanta and Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn, proposed to be set up near Pune city earlier, would come up in Gujarat.
Last month, a blame-game had erupted in Maharashtra following the announcement that a joint venture semiconductor project of the Indian conglomerate Vedanta and Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn, proposed to be set up near Pune city earlier, would come up in Gujarat.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena, the NCP, and the Congress, all constituents of the MVA, have sought to corner the Shinde-BJP government over the ₹1.54 lakh crore plant going to Gujarat.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena, the NCP, and the Congress, all constituents of the MVA, have sought to corner the Shinde-BJP government over the ₹1.54 lakh crore plant going to Gujarat.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.