Aaditya Thackeray slams Shinde camp after EC freezes 'bow and arrow' symbol

Aaditya Thackeray slams Shinde camp after EC freezes 'bow and arrow' symbol2 min read . 08:34 AM IST
The Election Commission's ruling came amid the ongoing symbol war between the Uddhav Thackeray camp and rival Eknath Shinde camp
The Election Commission's ruling came amid the ongoing symbol war between the Uddhav Thackeray camp and rival Eknath Shinde camp
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday called Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena a "traitor" after the Election Commission (EC) froze the symbol barring two rival camps in the party from using it in the upcoming Assembly bypoll slated for November 3.
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday called Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena a "traitor" after the Election Commission (EC) froze the symbol barring two rival camps in the party from using it in the upcoming Assembly bypoll slated for November 3.
"Boxed traitors today have done a despicable and shameless act of freezing the Shiv Sena's name and symbol. The people of Maharashtra will not tolerate this. Will fight and win! We are on the side of truth! Satyamev Jayate!" Aaditya Thackeray tweeted in Marathi.
"Boxed traitors today have done a despicable and shameless act of freezing the Shiv Sena's name and symbol. The people of Maharashtra will not tolerate this. Will fight and win! We are on the side of truth! Satyamev Jayate!" Aaditya Thackeray tweeted in Marathi.
As the dispute over Shiv Sena's claims to the "bow and arrow" symbol continues, the Election Commission (EC) on Saturday froze the symbol, preventing two rival camps of the party from using it in the November 3 general meeting.
As the dispute over Shiv Sena's claims to the "bow and arrow" symbol continues, the Election Commission (EC) on Saturday froze the symbol, preventing two rival camps of the party from using it in the November 3 general meeting.
The EC has passed an interim order barring the two groups from using the 'bow and arrow' symbol in the Andheri East bypoll reserved for the Shiv Sena.
The EC has passed an interim order barring the two groups from using the 'bow and arrow' symbol in the Andheri East bypoll reserved for the Shiv Sena.
The Commission's ruling came amid the ongoing symbol war between the Uddhav Thackeray camp and rival Eknath Shinde camp.
The Commission's ruling came amid the ongoing symbol war between the Uddhav Thackeray camp and rival Eknath Shinde camp.
In its order, the Commission said, "In order to place both the rival groups on even keel and to protect their rights and interests, and going by the past precedence, the Commission hereby makes the following Interim Order, to cover the purpose of the current Bye-elections and to continue till the final determination of the dispute in the matter in terms of Para 15 of the Symbols Order:- Neither of the two groups led by Eknathrao Sambhaji Shinde (Petitioner) and other led by Uddhav Thackeray (Respondent) be permitted to use the name of the party Shiv Sena simplicitor."
In its order, the Commission said, "In order to place both the rival groups on even keel and to protect their rights and interests, and going by the past precedence, the Commission hereby makes the following Interim Order, to cover the purpose of the current Bye-elections and to continue till the final determination of the dispute in the matter in terms of Para 15 of the Symbols Order:- Neither of the two groups led by Eknathrao Sambhaji Shinde (Petitioner) and other led by Uddhav Thackeray (Respondent) be permitted to use the name of the party Shiv Sena simplicitor."
"Neither of the two groups shall also be permitted to use the symbol "Bow and Arrow", reserved for "Shivsenal'; Both the groups shall be known by such names as they may choose for theirrespective groups, including, if they so desire, linkage with their parent party Shivsena; and Both groups shall also be allotted such different symbols as they may choose from the list of free symbols notified by the Election Commission for the purposes of the current bye-elections," added the Commission.
"Neither of the two groups shall also be permitted to use the symbol "Bow and Arrow", reserved for "Shivsenal'; Both the groups shall be known by such names as they may choose for theirrespective groups, including, if they so desire, linkage with their parent party Shivsena; and Both groups shall also be allotted such different symbols as they may choose from the list of free symbols notified by the Election Commission for the purposes of the current bye-elections," added the Commission.
Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra earlier this year on June 30. This comes after Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena shifted alliance from MVA to Bharatiya Janata Party BJP. Since then, Maharashtra has witnessed a debate between Sena factions over who is the true heir to Bal Thackrey's legacy.
Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra earlier this year on June 30. This comes after Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena shifted alliance from MVA to Bharatiya Janata Party BJP. Since then, Maharashtra has witnessed a debate between Sena factions over who is the true heir to Bal Thackrey's legacy.
With inputs from ANI
With inputs from ANI