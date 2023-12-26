Aaditya Thackeray targets BJP over delay in Mumbai Trans Harbor Link inauguration, ‘discriminatory treatment as state’
Aaditya Thackeray, leader of the Uddhav Thackeray faction in Maharashtra, criticized the BJP-led central government for the delay in inaugurating the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), which was expected to take place on December 25.
“Why does our state face so much discrimination?" Aaditya Thackeray asked.
He said Surat Diamond Bourse was shown to the world in a hurry, but MTHL, Digha Railway Station, and Uran Line await inauguration in Maharashtra.
The Uddhav-faction leader further stated there are a of the infrastructural works that this regime has nothing to do with, apart from inauguration, and yet are delaying it.
“The delay is either because they want to inaugurate closer to election dates, or the VIPs don’t have time for Maharashtra. Or maybe, push a few more crucial industries to their “favorite state" before Maharashtra can have its infrastructure used by its citizens," Thackeray said.
“Whatever it is, the citizens suffer due to the absolute hatred the current regimes have for Maharashtra. 2024 is the year we decide through our elections, whether we want these anti-Maharashtra forces to decide the future of our state, or do we decide our future," he added.
The coastal road, being constructed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), proposes to connect the Marine Drive area in south Mumbai to Kandivali, a western suburb, via the existing Bandra Worli Sea Link. It is expected to ease Mumbai’s northbound traffic.
The first phase of the project is a 10.58-km stretch between Marine Drive to Worli in south Mumbai.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is the implementing authority for the six-lane MTHL project, financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
