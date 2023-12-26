comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Dec 26 2023 12:30:10
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 472.05 2.02%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.80 1.72%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 233.75 0.88%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 309.35 2.18%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 639.85 0.50%
Business News/ News / India/  Aaditya Thackeray targets BJP over delay in Mumbai Trans Harbor Link inauguration, ‘discriminatory treatment as state’
Back Back

Aaditya Thackeray targets BJP over delay in Mumbai Trans Harbor Link inauguration, ‘discriminatory treatment as state’

 Livemint

Aaditya Thackeray, leader of the Uddhav Thackeray faction in Maharashtra, criticized the BJP-led central government for the delay in inaugurating the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), which was expected to take place on December 25.

Aaditya Thackeray. (ANI)Premium
Aaditya Thackeray. (ANI)

Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government over the delay of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) inauguration which was earlier speculated on December 25.

CM Eknath Shinde earlier announced that the first phase of Mumbai’s ambitious coastal road, from Marine Drive to Worli, will be operational by the end of January 2024.

“For those residing in Maharashtra. The discriminatory treatment we face as a state is tremendous! The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) wasn’t even inaugurated yesterday, since the VIPs were busy elsewhere. It has been over 2 months that the MTHL has been ready and awaiting inauguration," Thackeray wrote on the microblogging site.

He said, “Media had reported that the GoM said it’ll be inaugurated on 25th December. Now it isn’t inaugurated."

“Why does our state face so much discrimination?" Aaditya Thackeray asked. 

He said Surat Diamond Bourse was shown to the world in a hurry, but MTHL, Digha Railway Station, and Uran Line await inauguration in Maharashtra

The Uddhav-faction leader further stated there are a of the infrastructural works that this regime has nothing to do with, apart from inauguration, and yet are delaying it.

“The delay is either because they want to inaugurate closer to election dates, or the VIPs don’t have time for Maharashtra. Or maybe, push a few more crucial industries to their “favorite state" before Maharashtra can have its infrastructure used by its citizens," Thackeray said. 

“Whatever it is, the citizens suffer due to the absolute hatred the current regimes have for Maharashtra. 2024 is the year we decide through our elections, whether we want these anti-Maharashtra forces to decide the future of our state, or do we decide our future," he added. 

The coastal road, being constructed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), proposes to connect the Marine Drive area in south Mumbai to Kandivali, a western suburb, via the existing Bandra Worli Sea Link. It is expected to ease Mumbai’s northbound traffic.

The first phase of the project is a 10.58-km stretch between Marine Drive to Worli in south Mumbai.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is the implementing authority for the six-lane MTHL project, financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 26 Dec 2023, 12:29 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App