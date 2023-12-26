Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government over the delay of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) inauguration which was earlier speculated on December 25.

CM Eknath Shinde earlier announced that the first phase of Mumbai’s ambitious coastal road, from Marine Drive to Worli, will be operational by the end of January 2024. “For those residing in Maharashtra. The discriminatory treatment we face as a state is tremendous! The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) wasn’t even inaugurated yesterday, since the VIPs were busy elsewhere. It has been over 2 months that the MTHL has been ready and awaiting inauguration," Thackeray wrote on the microblogging site. He said, “Media had reported that the GoM said it’ll be inaugurated on 25th December. Now it isn’t inaugurated."

“Why does our state face so much discrimination?" Aaditya Thackeray asked.

He said Surat Diamond Bourse was shown to the world in a hurry, but MTHL, Digha Railway Station, and Uran Line await inauguration in Maharashtra.

The Uddhav-faction leader further stated there are a of the infrastructural works that this regime has nothing to do with, apart from inauguration, and yet are delaying it.

“The delay is either because they want to inaugurate closer to election dates, or the VIPs don’t have time for Maharashtra. Or maybe, push a few more crucial industries to their “favorite state" before Maharashtra can have its infrastructure used by its citizens," Thackeray said.

“Whatever it is, the citizens suffer due to the absolute hatred the current regimes have for Maharashtra. 2024 is the year we decide through our elections, whether we want these anti-Maharashtra forces to decide the future of our state, or do we decide our future," he added.

The coastal road, being constructed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), proposes to connect the Marine Drive area in south Mumbai to Kandivali, a western suburb, via the existing Bandra Worli Sea Link. It is expected to ease Mumbai’s northbound traffic.

The first phase of the project is a 10.58-km stretch between Marine Drive to Worli in south Mumbai.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is the implementing authority for the six-lane MTHL project, financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

