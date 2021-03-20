Maharashtra Environment Minister and son of CM Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray tested positive for the COVID-19 today.

The Shiv Sena leader in a tweet wrote, "On having mild symptoms of COVID, I had myself tested and I am COVID positive. I request everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested.

I urge everyone to realise that it is extremely important to not let your guard down. Please follow COVID protocols & stay safe — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) March 20, 2021

The guardian minister of Mumbai suburbs also requested people who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 25,681 new coronavirus infections and 70 deaths. The state currently has 1,77,560 active cases.

Meanwhile, over 40 lakh people have received the COVID-19 vaccine jab in Maharashtra since the immunization drive commenced on January 16, an official said on Saturday.

As per the data released by the state health department, 1,89,130 persons received vaccine shots on Friday, raising the tally to 40,96,898.

The state also administered second dose of the vaccine to 13,454 healthcare workers and 22,142 frontline workers on Friday.

Altogether 8,91,881 healthcare workers and 6,12,627 frontline staff have received their first dose and 4,11,500 healthcare and 1,42,588 frontline workers have taken their second shot so far.

As many as 3,47,197 people with co-morbidities in the age group of 40 to 60 years and 16,91,165 senior citizens have been vaccinated so far.

With the detection of 3,062 cases on Friday, Mumbai reported its highest single-day spike ever.

The city has recorded 3,55,897 COVID-19 cases and 11,565 casualties so far.

