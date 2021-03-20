OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Aaditya Thackeray tests positive for COVID-19, urges all to 'follow protocols'

Maharashtra Environment Minister and son of CM Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray tested positive for the COVID-19 today.

The Shiv Sena leader in a tweet wrote, "On having mild symptoms of COVID, I had myself tested and I am COVID positive. I request everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The guardian minister of Mumbai suburbs also requested people who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

I urge everyone to realise that it is extremely important to not let your guard down. Please follow COVID protocols & stay safe".

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 25,681 new coronavirus infections and 70 deaths. The state currently has 1,77,560 active cases.

Meanwhile, over 40 lakh people have received the COVID-19 vaccine jab in Maharashtra since the immunization drive commenced on January 16, an official said on Saturday.

As per the data released by the state health department, 1,89,130 persons received vaccine shots on Friday, raising the tally to 40,96,898.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Of the new EPF subscriber additions in January, 441,982 are in the 18-25 age group

At least 820,336 fresh people joined formal work in Jan, less than Dec: EPFO

1 min read . 07:56 PM IST
An overcrowded view of Dadar Vegetable Market, in Mumbai on Saturday. ANI Photo)

Maharashtra sees biggest surge in daily COVID-19 cases: 27,126 cases in a day

1 min read . 07:55 PM IST
Women wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk past a public transport bus in Kochi, Kerala.

Kerala records 2,078 fresh COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

1 min read . 07:36 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting ahead of the state assembly polls

West Bengal elections: CID takes over probe into 'attack' on Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram

2 min read . 07:29 PM IST

The state also administered second dose of the vaccine to 13,454 healthcare workers and 22,142 frontline workers on Friday.

Altogether 8,91,881 healthcare workers and 6,12,627 frontline staff have received their first dose and 4,11,500 healthcare and 1,42,588 frontline workers have taken their second shot so far.

As many as 3,47,197 people with co-morbidities in the age group of 40 to 60 years and 16,91,165 senior citizens have been vaccinated so far.

With the detection of 3,062 cases on Friday, Mumbai reported its highest single-day spike ever.

The city has recorded 3,55,897 COVID-19 cases and 11,565 casualties so far.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout