Aaghat 3.0: Delhi Police launches massive Op ahead of New Year — 600+ arrests, ₹2 crore, cannabis, pistols seized

Delhi Police's Operation Aaghat 3.0 is in full swing ahead of New Year festivities. The crackdown on illegal operations in the national capital targeting bootleggers, drug peddlers, gamblers and habitual offenders resulted in over 600 arrests until Friday.

Giving a hard blow to organised crime, Delhi Police's South-East District apprehended 285 accused under the Excise Act, NDPS Act, and Gambling Act on 26 December, ANI reported. As many as 116 individuals were arrested under Bad Character (BCs). The cops seized 21 country-made pistols, 20 live cartridges, 27 knives, 12,258 quarters of illicit liquor, 6.01 kilogram cannabis (ganja) and ₹2,30,990.

Delhi Police busts inter-state auto-lifter gang In a post on X, Delhi police stated, "Team of Anti-Auto Theft Squad @DCPEastDelhi, busted an inter-state auto-lifter gang in a major breakthrough. Two accused persons arrested. The operation led to the successful working out of eight auto-theft cases across multiple police station areas in Delhi."

Delhi Police recovers stolen phones Delhi Police informed ANI that it recovered 310 stolen mobile phones, 231 two-wheelers, and one four-wheeler while the cops rounded up 1,306 individuals under preventive measures. According to DCP South East Hemant Tiwari, this operation is a significant step in maintaining law and order.

Elaborating on the details of the operation, the DCP said, "Ten property offenders and five auto-lifters were arrested during the operation. Recoveries include 21 CMP, 20 live cartridges and 27 knives. A total of 12,258 quarters of illicit liquor and 6.01 kg of ganja were seized. We also recovered ₹2,30,990 from gamblers, along with 310 mobile phones. As many as 231 two-wheelers and one four-wheeler were seized or recovered."

Delhi Police in Dwarka recovered and returned several stolen mobile phones using the CEIR portal.

Alerting the public against strange items on roads or streets, it urged citizens to be vigilant and asked Delhiites to “Be the eyes, Be the ears! If something feels off - dial 112 and report it.”

“I am very happy to say that in the Southern Range’s South and South-East districts, Operation Aaghat was carried out to curb street crime and organised crime. Around 2,850 people were rounded up and questioned, and around 600 offenders were arrested during the operation. Our operation has been very successful,” PTI quoted Delhi Police Joint CP Sanjay Kumar Jain as saying.