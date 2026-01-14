AAI decides to relocate high-frequency radar from Dahisar to Gorai, says Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has decided to shift the airport’s high-frequency radar from Dahisar to Gorai, a move that has been approved by the Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu . He added that the state government had already cleared the allocation of land at Gorai for the project.

“The Airports Authority of India has decided to relocate the high-frequency radar for the airport, currently located at Dahisar, to Gorai. This decision has also received approval from the Hon. Union Minister for Civil Aviation. The State Government had already taken a decision to provide land at Gorai for this purpose,” Fadnavis said on X.

He added, “Thank you, Hon. PM Narendra Modi Ji and Hon. Union Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu ji. This decision has paved the way for redevelopment in this area.”

According to a report by PTI, in December, Naidu said the issue was holding up urban development projects in north Mumbai, forcing several lakh people to continue living in old and dilapidated buildings. He added that the decision would now help realise the long-standing aspiration of residents in Dahisar to own homes of their own.

He stated the issue was under discussion for a long time and noted that Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who represents the North Mumbai constituency, had taken it up seriously with the Civil Aviation Ministry for its “resolution”.

Housing in Dahisar Naidu said that the government is also laying the groundwork for affordable housing in Dahisar, with around 1,000 acres of land spread across 6 km set to be freed up for housing projects for local residents. With this initiative, he mentioned, Dahisar is expected to emerge as a hub for ease of living.

“This decision balances housing needs with aviation safety. It will bring relief to thousands of families and accelerate economic development in the region,” Naidu further said.

Goyal, who also joined the meeting virtually, said that around 50,000 homes are expected to be built or redeveloped over the next five years, enabling the creation of pakka houses with basic amenities while also generating large-scale employment. “This was not an easy issue. After many years of consistent follow-up, this historic decision has become possible through close coordination between the central and state governments. In the coming months, all stalled projects will begin at a rapid pace, and North Mumbai will move forward towards becoming ‘Uttam Mumbai’,” he stated.

Goyal added that the outcome was the result of collective efforts, specifically crediting Chief Minister Fadnavis for promptly allocating alternative land. He claimed the move would remove Dahisar’s image as the “last suburb", positioning it instead as a rapidly growing hub that offers a better quality of life, affordable housing, and a safe, green, and dignified living environment.