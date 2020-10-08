AAI gives Adani 12 November deadline to take over three privatised airports

"Out of the six airports for which bids were invited in the first round, (the) Concessionaire Agreement has already been signed in February 2020 for three – Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru. Due to covid-19, M/s Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) has cited force majeure and filed for extension in March, 2020 and sought time till 15th February, 2021. AAI has given time till 12 November 2020," it said.