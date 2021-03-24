AAI proposes to offer land at 8 airports for MRO

The government has taken several measures to attract companies to set up MROs in India, which include reducing Goods and Services Tax (GST) on MROs from 18% to 5% with full Input Tax Credit from 1 April 2020, treating transactions sub-contracted by foreign OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and MRO companies to domestic MRO as exports with zero-rated GST from 1 April 2020, waving off custom duty on tools, toolkits and spares imported by MROs, and permitting 100% Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) through automatic route, among others.