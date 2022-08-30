The Airports Authority of India has issued a notification for the recruitment of 156 vacancies at the level of junior and senior assistants. The vacancies are for eligible candidates in the states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Pondicherry and Lakshadweep. Candidates interested in applying for the posts can apply from 1 September on official the website of AAI- aai.aero/en/careers/recruitment.

Junior Assistant (Fire Service)-132, Junior Assistant (Office)- 10, Senior Assistant (Accounts)- 13, Senior Assistant- Official Language are the vacancies out for recruitment. The eligibility criteria for the vacancies range from Class 12th to master level.

The eligible age for the application is from 18 to 30 years as of 25 August. The age is subject to flexibility according to the reservations to different categories.

Application fees for the General, OBC and EWS candidates are ₹1000 while women, SC/ST, PWD, Ex-servicemen and people who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI are exempted from the application fee.

Candidates have to create their account at the website of the Airports Authority of India after which they will get their login credentials. They can fill out the form using these login credentials and can also take a printout of the filled form for further use.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) manages 137 airports, including 24 international airports (three of which are civil enclaves), ten customs airports (four of which are civil enclaves), 80 domestic airports, and 23 domestic civil enclaves at military airfields.

AAI also provides Air Traffic Management Services (ATMS) over the entire Indian Air Space and adjacent oceanic areas, with ground installations at all airports and 25 other locations to ensure aircraft operations are safe.

The organization also launched GAGAN project in technological collaboration with the Indian Space and Research Organization (ISRO), and the satellite-based navigation system will be used. The navigation signals received from the GPS will be supplemented to meet the aircraft's navigational needs.