AAI recruitment 2022
Airports Authority of India has issue notification for the recruitment on 156 vacancies at the level of junior and senior assistant, apply here now
The Airports Authority of India has issued a notification for the recruitment of 156 vacancies at the level of junior and senior assistants. The vacancies are for eligible candidates in the states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Pondicherry and Lakshadweep. Candidates interested in applying for the posts can apply from 1 September on official the website of AAI- aai.aero/en/careers/recruitment.