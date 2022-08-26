AAI, Swedish air navigation body tie up

The tie-up will allow Indian companies to accelerate growth while leveraging Swedish innovation and expertise. Under the deal, the companies can collaborate in areas of mutual interest.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on Friday that it has tied up with Sweden’s LFV Air Navigation Services to build and operationalise the next generation of sustainable aviation technology and to explore smart aviation solutions.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on Friday that it has tied up with Sweden’s LFV Air Navigation Services to build and operationalise the next generation of sustainable aviation technology and to explore smart aviation solutions.
The deal was signed in New Delhi, according to an official statement from AAI. It will pave the way for bi-lateral exchange of aviation expertise and technology between the two countries.
The deal was signed in New Delhi, according to an official statement from AAI. It will pave the way for bi-lateral exchange of aviation expertise and technology between the two countries.
It will allow Indian companies to accelerate growth while leveraging Swedish innovation and expertise. Under the deal, the companies can collaborate in areas of mutual interest.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It will allow Indian companies to accelerate growth while leveraging Swedish innovation and expertise. Under the deal, the companies can collaborate in areas of mutual interest.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The deal was signed by M. Suresh, member (Air Navigation Services), AAI, and Magnus Corell, deputy director general, LFV Sweden. The event was attended by senior officials from both the countries.
The deal was signed by M. Suresh, member (Air Navigation Services), AAI, and Magnus Corell, deputy director general, LFV Sweden. The event was attended by senior officials from both the countries.
The deal acknowledges the pressing need for rapid development concerning next-generation smart airports and the necessity to build sustainable transport systems. The deal covers exchange of aviation knowledge and technical transfer programme, promotion of close and friendly relations between the two agencies, expanding technical cooperation in airports, supporting the development of a safe, secure, sustainable, and efficient aviation sector and positive contributions in promoting bilateral and international trade, the statement said.
The deal acknowledges the pressing need for rapid development concerning next-generation smart airports and the necessity to build sustainable transport systems. The deal covers exchange of aviation knowledge and technical transfer programme, promotion of close and friendly relations between the two agencies, expanding technical cooperation in airports, supporting the development of a safe, secure, sustainable, and efficient aviation sector and positive contributions in promoting bilateral and international trade, the statement said.
Sanjeev Kumar, chairman, Airports Authority of India, expressed confidence that the mutual exchange in civil aviation between AAI and LFV Sweden will go a long way in building and operationalization of next generation of smart and sustainable aviation technology, the statement said.
Sanjeev Kumar, chairman, Airports Authority of India, expressed confidence that the mutual exchange in civil aviation between AAI and LFV Sweden will go a long way in building and operationalization of next generation of smart and sustainable aviation technology, the statement said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“We are looking forward to this addition to the already expansive India-Sweden collaboration, which already include sustainability, health, innovation, energy, and will now extend to civil aviation. I’m looking forward to seeing how the MoU can foster more opportunities for Sweden and India to explore climate-smart solutions within the aviation sector," the statement said quoting Klas Molin, Ambassador of Sweden to India.
“We are looking forward to this addition to the already expansive India-Sweden collaboration, which already include sustainability, health, innovation, energy, and will now extend to civil aviation. I’m looking forward to seeing how the MoU can foster more opportunities for Sweden and India to explore climate-smart solutions within the aviation sector," the statement said quoting Klas Molin, Ambassador of Sweden to India.