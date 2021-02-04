AAI to begin airport privatization process for 6-10 airports from April

NEW DELHI : State-owned Airports Authority of India (AAI) will begin the third stage of airport privatization process of about six to ten airports, starting April, civil aviation secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said on Thursday.

Kharola said the government will use a new approach for the upcoming airport privatization process, which will include clubbing a profitable airport with a loss making airport in the sale process.

"AAI is examining giving non profitable airport and profit making airports as package. We could see six to ten airports being taken up," Kharola said.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier this week said in the budget that the government will privatize airports operated by state-owned Airports Authority of India (AAI) at tier two and three cities during fiscal year 2021-22.

The AAI is in the process of raising ₹2,100 crore from banks during 2021-22 for capital expenditure, the agency's acting chairman Anuj Agarwal said.

Meanwhile, the AAI has approved Adani Group's proposal to take over the Mumbai airport, Agarwal added.

The Gautam Adani-controlled conglomerate had in September entered into a definitive pact to buy the debt of GVK Airport Developers Ltd, against which a 50.5% stake in Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) had been pledged.

The Adani group had said that it will also buy the combined 23.5% stake held by Airport Company of South Africa (Acsa) and South Africa’s Bidvest group in MIAL.

Civil aviation secretary Kharola said that Divestment process of Air India Limited is on track.

"The transaction adviser has received the expression of interest from bidders. The transaction adviser will now seek financial bids from the qualified bidders," Kharola said.

Kharola added that tax incentives rolled out for aircraft lessors to set shop at Gujarat's Gift city will help bring down airlines' costs as the carriers will save foreign exchange costs while leasing aircraft.

On fare bands on domestic flight tickets, Kharola said the measure will not be a permanent feature, adding that once the number of flyers come back to pre- covid level they could be done away with.

When domestic flights restarted on 25 May after a gap of two months the government introduced a fare bands to check exorbitant fares. The current fare band is in place till 31 March.

