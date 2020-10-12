AAI to develop greenfield airport at Hollongi by November 2022

NEW DELHI : State-run Airports Authority of India on Monday said that it will develop a greenfield airport at Arunachal Pradesh's Hollongi, near Itanagar, which is expected to be completed by November 2022.

This airport, when operational, will service Arunachal Pradesh's capital Itanagar. The closest airport to the state capital is currently Lilabari airport in Assam, situated 80 kilometres away.

The upcoming airport project is expected to cost about ₹650 crore to develop, which includes construction of airport pavements, air side work, terminal building, city side works, ATC (Air Traffic control Tower), Fire station, Medical Centre and other ancillary works.

"With an area of 4100 sqm, the new domestic terminal building of the Hollongi Airport will be able to handle 200 passengers during peak hours. Equipped with eight check-in counters, the terminal building will have all modern passenger facilities," AAI said in a statement.

"The terminal will be an energy efficient building provisioned with Rain WaterHarvesting system and sustainable landscape," it added.

At present, soil testing and field survey works are completed and site clearing work is in progress, AAI said.

"Substructure works have already been completed and super structure fabrication is under progress," it added.

