Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials will be visiting three defunct airports in north Bengal this week to scrutinise the readiness of the facilities, a senior state government official said on Monday. The same will be later reported to the Centre following which a call on operationalising those will be taken.

The three airports include Coochbehar, Balurghat and Malda airports.

The official said, as quoted by news agency PTI, "Necessary work has been started by the district administrations. The AAI delegation will visit and scrutinise the three airports, and then report to the Centre for its nod to operationalise those."

Over 90 per cent of the work at Balurghat airport at Mahinagar in Dakshin Dinajpur district is completed, the official said.

Meanwhile, talks are underway with various airlines for commencing commence flight services from the airport, Balurghat MP and state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said.

"If AAI officials find Balurghat airport suitable, then flight services will recommence from there. The Centre is keen to reopen this airport," he said.

A senior official at the state secretariat said that the airport at Coochbehar is very old and runway extension is a problem there.

"The runway will be extended from 1,069 metres to 1,800 metres, for which a portion of a nearby river is required. The district administration is trying hard to find a solution by constructing a culvert over the river in consultation with authorities concerned," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

