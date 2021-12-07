AAI to spend about 25,000 cr for modification of airport terminals

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, ₹25,000 crore amount will be used for the expansion and modification of existing terminals, new terminals, expansion or strengthening of existing runways, aprons, Airport Navigation Services (ANS), control towers, technical blocks etc. Further, as revival measures, three Public-Private Partnership (PPP) airports at Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru have also undertaken major expansion plans to the tune of ₹30,000 crores by 2025. Additionally, ₹36,000 crores have been planned for investment in the development of new Greenfield airports across the country under PPP mode, the ministry said.