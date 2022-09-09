AAI upgrading Tuticorin Airport at a cost of 381 cr

The plan includes the extension of runway for operation of A-321 type of aircraft, construction of new apron, new terminal building, technical block cum control tower and new fire station
New Delhi: To cater to the rising passenger traffic and the demand for better services and connectivity, Airport Authority of India is upgrading the Tuticorin Airport in Tamil Nadu at a cost of ₹381 crores, the civil aviation ministry said on Thursday.
The plan includes the extension of runway for operation of A-321 type of aircraft, construction of new apron, new terminal building, technical block cum control tower and new fire station, the ministry said in a statement. The project is likely to be completed by December 2023.
Spread over an area of 13500 sq m, the new terminal building will be able to handle 600 passengers during peak hours. The building will be equipped with all the modern facilities and passenger amenities with provision of two aerobridges along with car parking facilities and new approach road.
“Inspired by the famous Chettinad houses of the region, the intuitive form of the new terminal will create a unique architectural identity in southern region and will add a new dimension to the terminal design. Strong references to the local culture and traditional architecture will be expressed by the building’s architecture. The interiors of the building reflect the colors and culture of the city through materials and textures in a contemporary manner. The new terminal will be a four-star GRIHA rated energy efficient building with sustainability features," according to the ministry.
The airport development project also includes upgrading isolation bay, and five aircraft parking bays to park A-321 type of aircraft," the statement said.
Tuticorin is the only airport located beyond Madurai in southern Tamil Nadu region. Upgrading the airport will not only meet the demand for enhanced passenger services but will also promote trade and tourism in Tuticorin and neighbouring districts like Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari.
