AAI upgrading Tuticorin Airport at a cost of 381 cr

“Inspired by the famous Chettinad houses of the region, the intuitive form of the new terminal will create a unique architectural identity in southern region and will add a new dimension to the terminal design. Strong references to the local culture and traditional architecture will be expressed by the building’s architecture. The interiors of the building reflect the colors and culture of the city through materials and textures in a contemporary manner. The new terminal will be a four-star GRIHA rated energy efficient building with sustainability features," according to the ministry.