AAIB flags low visibility in Ajit Pawar plane crash preliminary report: 'Tower manned by ground instructor'

Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB)'s preliminary report on the Baramati plane crash in which former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was killed, has confirmed that there were visibility issues during landing. The report released on Saturday, also revealed that on the day of the accident, January 28, 2026, the ATC tower was manned by a ground instructor from one of the Flight Training Organisations (FTO), which conducts flight training operations in the airspace.

The report also noted that the last runway recarpeting was carried out in March 2016 and thereafter no runway recarpeting was done which resulted into fading of all the runway markings and presence of loose gravels on the runway surface.

“On the day of accident, the tower was manned by a ground instructor of one of the FTO who was communicating with the aircraft to assist the landing. The crew of VT-SSK asked for visibility while approaching Baramati for which the tower replied as 3000 meters by looking at the visibility markers. Further, while giving the landing clearance, the tower informed winds as calm. Hence, the visibility reported at Baramati at the time of landing of aircraft was well below the minima required for VFR flight which is 5000 meters (5 Km), the AAIB report stated.

Ajit Pawar plane crash AAIB's preliminary report comes days after Ajit Pawar, among five others were killed after the VT-SSK Learjet 45 jet crash landed in Baramati.

The 66-year-old was scheduled to attend four key public meetings that day.

The accident occurred on 28 January morning, when the NCP leader was flying to his hometown to address public meetings ahead of the Zilla Parishad polls.

What AAIB report revealed? The AAIB report mentioned the following in its preliminary report:

— Both pilots including the first officer(FO) Sambhavi Pathak and the pilot-in-command (PIC) Sumit Kapur have flown to Baramati earlier and were aware of the topography of the airfield.

– Pathak and Kapur had prior experience of operating number of VIP flights and other flights to uncontrolled airfield (Including Baramati).

– The last runway re-carpeting was carried out in March 2016 and thereafter no runway re-carpeting was carried out which resulted into fading of all the runway markings and presence of loose gravels on the runway surface.

View full Image Images from site included in AAIB report