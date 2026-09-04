AAIB releases prelim report on Phuket-Delhi Air India flight case, says pilot did use drugs; asks DGCA to take action

A month after the pilot of a turbulence-hit Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi failed a dope test, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released a preliminary report on Friday, confirming the use of drugs by the pilot-in-command, calling it a “serious concern.”

Swati Gandhi
Published4 Sep 2026, 12:25 PM IST
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AAIB confirms pilot of turbulence-hit Phuket-Delhi Air India flight used drugs on August 4
AAIB confirms pilot of turbulence-hit Phuket-Delhi Air India flight used drugs on August 4

Nearly a month after the pilot of a turbulence-hit Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi failed a dope test, the investigating agency, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), released a preliminary report on Friday, confirming the use of drugs by the pilot-in-command, calling it a "serious concern."

The agency said it has asked the regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), to take appropriate action, news agency PTI reported. Releasing a preliminary report in connection with the 4 August incident, in which an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi, operated with an A320 aircraft, suddenly dropped 300 feet in altitude and left several passengers injured, the AAIB stated that a detailed investigation is currently underway.

In its interim safety recommendation, the probe agency said, "In view of a non-negative result for psychoactive substances for one of the flight crew, it is recommended that DGCA may take appropriate actions as deemed fit to prevent abuse of psychoactive substances."

This story will be updated with additional details.

About the Author

Swati Gandhi

Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.

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