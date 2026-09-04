AAIB releases prelim report on Phuket-Delhi Air India flight case, says pilot did use drugs; asks DGCA to take action

Nearly a month after the pilot of a turbulence-hit Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi failed a dope test, the investigating agency, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), released a preliminary report on Friday, confirming the use of drugs by the pilot-in-command, calling it a "serious concern."
The agency said it has asked the regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), to take appropriate action, news agency PTI reported. Releasing a preliminary report in connection with the 4 August incident, in which an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi, operated with an A320 aircraft, suddenly dropped 300 feet in altitude and left several passengers injured, the AAIB stated that a detailed investigation is currently underway.
In its interim safety recommendation, the probe agency said, "In view of a non-negative result for psychoactive substances for one of the flight crew, it is recommended that DGCA may take appropriate actions as deemed fit to prevent abuse of psychoactive substances."
This story will be updated with additional details.