Aakash Chaudhry buys ₹137 crore bungalow in Delhi’s Kautilya Marg1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 04:45 PM IST
- Chaudhry has paid stamp duty of ₹8.22 crore for the 1293.47 square meter property that was registered on 1 August
Bengaluru: Aakash Chaudhry, co-founder and managing director of Byju’s-owned Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL) has bought a bungalow in Kautilya Marg, Diplomatic Enclave for ₹137 crore, in one of the largest individual property transactions in recent times.