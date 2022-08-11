Aakash Chaudhry buys 137 crore bungalow in Delhi’s Kautilya Marg

The high-end and luxury residential segments in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram and Noida have witnessed steady growth in capital values, according to property advisory Savills India. Delhi witnessed some notable land and bungalow transactions in Lutyens and the southern part in the last few quarters. Demand for luxury floors also picked up, which, coupled with limited new ready supply, pushed up floor prices by 7% year-on-year in the first six months of 2022.