Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh deepfakes videos: Mumbai DCP says investigation on, request people to not forward them
In the deepfake video that went viral on social media, the actors are seen criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and endorsing the opposition Congress party in the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections
Days after actors Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh lodged complaints regarding their deepfake videos, Mumbai DCP Datta Nalawade on Wednesday said the investigation into it is underway while urging all to not forward such videos.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message