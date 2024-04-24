In the deepfake video that went viral on social media, the actors are seen criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and endorsing the opposition Congress party in the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Days after actors Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh lodged complaints regarding their deepfake videos, Mumbai DCP Datta Nalawade on Wednesday said the investigation into it is underway while urging all to not forward such videos.

Talking to news agency ANI, Nalawade said, “2-3 cases have been reported to us and cases have also been registered and investigation is also going on. So far 5 such complaints have come and investigation is being done in all these cases."

He explained that deepfake videos are created with the help of computer algorithms by using multiple images of the same person.

"I would appeal to people to be alert and report such videos and not forward them...." he added.

