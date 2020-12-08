AAP alleges Delhi CM put under 'house arrest'

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that Delhi chief minister and the party's convener Arvind Kejriwal has been put under “house arrest" after he attended farmers' protests at Singhu Border.

The AAP has supported the farm protests and has also extended its support to the 'Bharat Bandh' that has been called by farm leaders on Tuesday.

“BJP's Delhi Police has put Hon'ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal under house arrest ever since he visited farmers at Singhu Border yesterday. No one has been permitted to leave or enter his residence," AAP said on its official Twitter handle.

Kejriwal visited the Singhu border on Tuesday to meet the protesting farmers and also take stock of the preparations made by the government. Kejriwal was accompanied by members of his cabinet. The AAP is alleging that this visit has made the Delhi Police barricade the CM's house.

“No one can meet him nor can he come out. When our legislators went to visit him, they were beaten up. Party volunteers were also not allowed to enter the house. There is barricading on all sides and no one can enter. The Central government is scared that on the day of Bharat Bandh, the CM will go sit with the farmers," AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said while addressing a press conference.

Farmers have been protesting at the Delhi border to demand that the three farm laws be repealed by the Centre. Farmer unions have had multiple rounds of talks with the Union government but no decision has been reached. The next round of talks is scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

